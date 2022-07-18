PCN Lagos Command to partner UN on SDGs

THE Lagos Command of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) on Monday said it would partner the United Nations in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A statement signed by the PCN Lagos State Commandant, Patriot Kuforiji Williams , indicated that the Command sought the partnership during a courtesy visit to the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Ikoyi, Lagos.

The commandant said so far, activities of the Peace Corps of Nigeria had been accorded overwhelming national and global affiliations.

According to him, the PCN also got recognition from the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Ministry of Education and more.

“PCN, Lagos State Command, is pleased to present the UNIC with a partnership proposal to take off with in accordance with the SDGs as well as the aim and objectives of the United Nations.

“The height of its recognition was in January 2013 when this noble organisation attended the regular session of the committee on non-governmental organisations at the United Nations Headquarters, New York City, USA.

“At the session, the Peace Corps of Nigeria was granted Special Consultative Status which gives this great organisation the morale for growth and development.

“Recently, the Bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps as an Act was passed at the Senate of the National Assembly which awaits the concurrent passage at the House of Representatives in the National Assembly,’’ he said.

According to him, Lagos State Command of PCN strongly believes that the partnership is in its advance stage.

He added PCN is in uniquely positioned to secure educational institutions from intruders and to combat all forms of social vices, including cultism.

The commandant added that the partnership would help the UN experience a situation where the SDG programmes go deep into the grassroots and also encourage humanitarian services to the poor, vulnerable and less privileged.

“We, the officers of PCN Lagos State Command, wish to be identified with your SDGs programmes. It is on this note that we have brought this proposal for your approval and action,” he said.

Mrs Bolanle Olumekan, Digital Media Assistant, UNIC, who represented the Director, UNIC, Mr Ronald Kayanga, expressed happiness that the objectives of the PCN were similar to that of the UN which is to promote peace.

She said histories of carnage and impunity gave birth to UN whose objective is to maintain peace and security all over the world.

“You see peacekeepers sent to nations in crisis to protect women, children, the vulnerable and most importantly to maintain peace.

“Our Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 is about peace, justice and strong institutions and you know, once there is peace, the world will be a better place.

“What you are doing is quite laudable. Working with the young people and maintaining peace is key in ensuring a peaceful society,’’ she said.

Mrs Olumekan further urged the PCN Lagos Command to ensure that young people are not being used to promote violence as elections approach.

“Election is approaching, keep advocating that young people are not used. They should desist from hate speech and profiling a particular ethnic group,” she said. (NAN)

