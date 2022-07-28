PDP House caucus woos former APC Chieftain, Bwala

Group photograph of House of Reps. Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Daniel Bwala with other representatives of PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives Caucus on Wednesday wooed a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel Bwala to join its fold.

Bwala, a popular lawyer who recently resigned from the ruling party, said his decision was based on principles and conviction.

The House Minority Leader, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, who led the representatives of PDP lawmakers in the green chamber of the National Assembly to Bwala Office in Guzape, Abuja urged him to join PDP in its mission to rescue Nigeria.

Elumelu said the visit was the first time the parliamentarians would be visiting a Nigerian to woo him to a party.

“We are doing that because of your kind of person, we are doing it because of your belief in our diversity.

“This is the first time that parliamentarians will come to an individual in Nigeria, it is because of your kind of person. That shows that we respect you and we Nigerians want you to participate in rescuing Nigeria.

“We are doing that because of the way you have distinguished yourself. We are doing that because of the way you have distinguished yourself.

“You speak like somebody who is a true Nigerian, a man who does not believe whether you are a Christian or a Muslim or a pagan or whatever. You just speak based on the law and the truth,” he said.

Elumelu said his colleagues recently watched Bwala with admiration, when he resigned from the APC, saying he believed in the sanctity and unity of Nigeria, and that nobody should be shut out by any means.

He said that with insecurity, economy, education, high exchange rate, high cost of goods and services as well as other challenges facing Nigeria, they believed Bwala took the right decision.

“We bring you good greetings from the National chairman, from our presidential candidates, from our vice presidential candidate and many leaders of PDP.

“The only thing we have come to tell you, is that you are the kind of person who is detribalised, is the kind of person we need in PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.”

Elumelu said that they noticed that since Bwala left APC, he had not make signs of joining any party.

“We know you are a lawyer. We are all political animals and we believe should belong to different political parties to rescue Nigeria.

“I believe that PDP provides that opportunity for us to rebuild Nigeria.

“We have come to ask you to join PDP to rescue Nigeria,” Elumelu said.

In his response, Bwala, who said he was highly honoured by the lawmakers’ visit, commended their role in shaping the country by making laws for Nigeria, for peace, order and good government.

Bwala added that the visit on him would be an example to every Nigerian citizen to know that if Rep. members would decide on their own to appreciate an individual contributions to nation building, Nigerians would be inspired by that.

He said he was mindful of the multiple problems facing the country, which required the input of everyone to address.

“I believe that there must be a unanimity by every Nigerian that what we are facing today is quite existential.

“The very fact that every fabric of our society is under threat, I think it calls for participation of everyone in first rescuing the country and then we can talk politics.

“ I left APC on principles like you rightly stated earlier, because I believe that there must be a nation before there will be politics and for there to be a nation, it has to be united.

“Divisive approach to politics is a cancer to every nation and I think that is not right, that is why I took a decision.

“After stepping down from the party, I thought I could just stay my private practice.

“But you cannot see what is happening in the country and not tell yourself if there is any part you will play to rescue the country to be a part of it,” he said.

Bwala promised to reflect the lawmakers’ request before giving his response.

“ It is not a request you will naturally say no to but it is something that you have to pray. The same way I left the party through reflective thought I want to reflect on your visit.

“But I am sure in the coming days whatever I decide Nigerians will know,” he said.(NAN)

C.E