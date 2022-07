SENATOR Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Osun State Governorship Election in five Local Government Areas.

They are Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Orolu, Odo-Otin and Osogbo LGAs.

Adeleke polled a total of 79,453 votes ahead of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 69,031 votes in the election.

Below is the breakdown of votes in each of the LGAs.

-Daily Trust

KN