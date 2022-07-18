PDP Senator defects to YPP to actualise governorship ambition 

SEN. Bassey Akpan, (PDP-Akwa Ibom), on Monday at his Ibiono Ibom Eastern Ward 1, defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to actualise his governorship ambition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpan on July 15, resigned his membership from the PDP on the grounds that the it could not afford him the platform to actualise the people’s aspiration.

Akpan, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, was a PDP governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom.

He said though some persons boasted in their financial warchests, they could never buy the conscience and rights of the Akwa Ibom people.

Akpan said that he and his teeming supporters were joining the party to help build and improve on the foundation, so that it could form the next government of Akwa Ibom.

“Today, a new Akwa Ibom births Akwa Ibom for you and Akwa Ibom for me. Akwa Ibom where there will be justice for all,” Akpan said.

The lawmaker said the 2023 elections would be about character, competence and capacity, stressing that he would not let Akwa Ibom people down.

He commended the state Chairman of YPP, Mr Nnyeneime Andy, for rejecting all financial inducements from politicians in the state

Andy, while welcoming him and others into the party, said Young Progressives Party (YPP) had become the fastest growing party in the state with the senator’s entrance.

He presented the party’s membership card to the Senator after completing membership registration formalities. (NAN)

KN