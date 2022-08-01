Peju Ugboma: Lawyers to cross-examine Premier Hospital’s pathologist virtually

A pathologist with the Premier Hospital, whose identify was not disclosed, will be cross-examined virtually in the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Mukaila Fadeyi, the coroner in the ongoing inquest of Peju Ugboma said on Monday.

The inquest seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the mother of two.

Ugboma, a Lagos-based chef, died days after undergoing a fibroid surgery at the Premier Hospital in April 2021.

The family said an independent autopsy by pathologists at LASUTH showed that Ugboma suffered internal bleeding after the surgical procedure.

According to the family, the autopsy discovered, that she had about two litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.

The coroner fixed Aug. 22 for the virtual sitting. (NAN

KN