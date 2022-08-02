THE pensioners in Ogun State have tackled the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over non-payment of their gratuities and other entitlements, amounting to about N68 billion.

Abiodun had on Sunday blamed his predecessors, Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, for the unpaid gratuities in the state, and told pensioners not to vilify him over the debt.

Abiodun explained that the backlog of the gratuities were all inherited liabilities from previous administrations.

The governor said if his predecessors had done the same since 2011, more than N16 billion would have been defrayed.

But, on Monday, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners in the state, condemned the governor, saying, “He who enjoys assets must not disclaim liabilities.”

A statement signed by the State Chairman, Waheed Oloyede, and the Secretary, Bola Lawal, stated that Abiodun was bound to settle the debt because government was continuum.

He said, “Prince Dapo Abiodun glorified himself to have paid N2.5 billion in gratuity out of outstanding N68 billion with his three years in office.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Abiodun sees himself as a champion compared with other State Governors who assumed office as first timer like Abiodun and have performed marvelously well, such as, Alhaji Baba Zulum of Borno State, who cleared N15 billion in his first release. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as at now has paid more than N18.5 billion in gratuity to Oyo State pensioners, yet they met the debts on assumption of office.

“For Governor Abiodun to have made such a statement that he was not the one who owed the indebtedness was highly unfortunate. Has he forgotten that governance is a continuum?

“He who enjoys assets must not disclaim liabilities.

“Governor Abiodun is supposed to pay N500 million quarterly on gratuities. Two quarters are still outstanding for 2022.

“Let Governor Abiodun pay all our entitlements including Consequential Adjustment in Pension before he can glorify himself as an achiever; Moreover, we never expected such a statement from the Governor, in view of the fact that the two inaugurated committees on pension are yet to submit their reports.”

– (Text excluding headline from Punch/Daylight)

A.I