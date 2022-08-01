We are facing most challenging times in our country — Obi

THE Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated the need for the church to remain in prayers, saying that the nation was facing the most challenging times in its history.

Obi, who received a rousing welcome, with loud ovations of ‘OBIdients’ at the inauguration of Most Reverend Daniel Okoh as the new President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Abuja, stated that unless Christians prayed and worked hard towards electing good leaders for the nation, the situation may continue to deteriorate.

“Fellow Nigerians, please continue to remember our country in prayers. We are facing very difficult challenges in our nation at the moment. With the prayers of the church and our hard work as a people, we will come out victorious. Above all, remember all of us, the public office holders, in your prayers that we will use public money for public good,” he said.

He praised the leadership of CAN for the smooth and peaceful transition of power, noting that it was worth emulating. He said: “I think we have to come and learn from you so we can have a seamless transition as we go along.”The inauguration of the new leadership of CAN, had in attendance, many dignitaries, political and spiritual. The Governors of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and Benue State, Samuel Ortom; the Secretary General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and many others, were all in attendance.

