Philippines detects 1st monkeypox case

THE Philippines detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

The DOH’s officer-in-charge Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho, said the virus was detected in a 31-year old Filipino who arrived in the Philippines on July 19.

The authorities did not identify the patient.

The patient’s 10 close contacts have been tracked down and are asymptomatic.

All close contacts are undergoing quarantine and are being closely monitored, said the DOH.

The health department advised the public to avoid sexual contact with suspected monkeypox cases, especially those with rashes and open wounds.

It further advised the public to wash hands frequently, wear face masks, cover cough with the elbow, and keep good ventilation. (Xinhua/NAN)

