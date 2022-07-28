Plateau APC set to reconcile aggrieved members

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau says it is set to reconcile aggrieved members of the party during its primary elections.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Sylvanus Namang, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Namang said that the party would not shy aware from the fact that some members were not completely happy with the outcome of the primaries.

The publicity secretary stated that full reconciliation would begin in the first week of August.

“We will visit each of the aspirants beginning from councillorship to governorship,” he said.

Reacting to the resolution of a group, Plateau Project Two, to challenge the alleged imposition of candidates on the electorate, Namang described them as detractors.

The publicity secretary told NAN that APC was aware that some persons had perfected plans to leave the party.

“The APC has a focus and their intention is to distract the party and we will not allow that to happen.

“We believe in peaceful resolutions of issues and we will soon meet with our members that are aggrieved to assuage them.

“Those who want to leave that party should leave in peace and should not use APC as bargaining chip to gain attention in other parties,” he said.

But the group — Plateau Project Two –insists that it will challenge the alleged imposition by APC during the party’s primaries in Plateau.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Mr Omar Shittien and the moderator, Chief Amos Gizo, said that it had resolved to pursue all court cases to that effect.(NAN)

