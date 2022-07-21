Platform seeks World Bank’s support to monitor adolescent girls initiative

THE Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), an accountability platform, sought the partnership of the World Bank-supported Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) to monitor implementation of the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Bank supported the initiative to promote the transition of adolescent girls from school to productive employment through innovative interventions that are tested and then scaled-up or replicated if successful.

The Citizens’ Co-chair, KADBEAM, Mr Tijjani Aliyu, solicited for the partnership when the mechanism visited the Coordinator of the Project Implementation Unit in the state, Mrs Maryam Dangaji in Kaduna.

Aliyu explained that the partnership was critical to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the project to promote girls’ education in the state.

The Chairman, Evidence Technical Working Group, KADBEAM, Mr Danjuma Dangwa-Abbas, explained that KADBEAM was a dialogue platform between government and citizens on basic education.

Dangwa-Abbas said that the mechanism had over the years been promoting girls’ education in the state through various interventions to remove barriers preventing girls from going to school.

He said that with community structures across the 23 local government areas of the state, KADBEAM has the required expertise to monitor the project in any part of the state.

“We are also working with the media, traditional and religious leaders, School-Based Management Committees, Parents Teachers Association, and other community stakeholders to sensitise and mobilise community members on girl education.

“Therefore, we are available to work with as part of our support to ensure the success of the project in the interest of the girls’ who were out of school for avoidable reasons,” he said.

Responding, Dangaji thanked KADBEAM for the visit to share experience on ongoing efforts to promote girls’ education in the state.

She explained that the AGILE project was designed to improve secondary school education for girls by addressing constraints adolescent girls face in transitioning and completing secondary schools.

She said that so far, the implementation was ongoing, adding that the Project Implementation Unit would work out a Memorandum of Understanding to guide the partnership with KADBEAM based on specific deliverables.

She said that citizens participation in the delivery of the project was key in line with the open Government Partnership principle of co-creation and co-implementation of programmes between government and citizens.

NAN reports that the World Bank is supporting Nigeria to implement the initiative to Improve secondary education opportunities among girls.

The AGILE project is a multi-sectoral approach to overcome these challenges.

Recognising the importance of female education in Nigeria will support increased economic growth, higher productivity and earnings, reduce poverty at household levels, reduce gender inequality, promote economic competitiveness, lower infant and child mortality as well as maternal

mortality rates through increased awareness/enlightenment and improved health and nutrition. (NAN)

