Plumber docked over alleged theft of plumbing materials

A 40-year-old plumber, Kole Ayenuro, on Friday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Ondo State, over alleged stealing of plumbing materials worth N150, 000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on felony and stealing.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant, and one other still at large, on May 21, around 06.30 p.m., was caught at the site of a building project at Okitipupa Magisterial district, belonging to Mr Kunle Abayomi.

Orogbemi alleged that the defendant stole many sewage pipes, taps, shower taps, and other plumbing materials worth N150,000, property of Abayomi.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He added that the surety, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must also show and present evidence of two years tax payment made to the state government.

He adjourned the case until July 27 for further hearing. (NAN)

