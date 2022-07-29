PMI calls for proposal from speakers

THE Project Management Institute (PMI) on Friday announced a call for proposals from speakers interested in sharing the stage with international experts.

Ashwini Bakshi, Managing Director, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, PMI, said in a statement that the proposals could be submitted via the link pmiafricaconference.com/call-for-papers.

Bakshi said that the proposal was for conference where visionary project leaders, captains of industry, and government come together to scrutinise the trends and technologies required to transform how projects are delivered.

He said that the Africa Conference has always been a forum to create connections and build a project management community.

According to him, more than ever, project management is key to the revival of firms in the post-pandemic world.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, project management-oriented employment (PMOE) is expected to rise by 40 per cent during this decade according to PMI’s Talent Gap survey.

“The total GDP of projectified industries—industries with significant project management requirements, is estimated to increase from $24.7 trillion in 2019 to $34.5 trillion in 2030.

“It is important that we continue to have these conversations as projects, and the successful management of them, are essential to industry and economic growth across the continent,” Bakshi said.

According to him, the Africa Conference, PMI’s growing community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide will gain insight and access tools to turn their ideas into reality.

PMI Nigeria Chapter President, Paul Omugbe, said that hosting the conference in one of the continent’s largest economies PMI was looking forward to welcoming delegates from across the world.

Omugbe said that the profession is at an exciting point as governments gear to build back better and there is no better place than a centrepiece event like the Africa Conference to have a dialogue.

He said that the conference is open to a global audiences keen to learn how changemakers and project professionals in Africa are seizing this incredible growth opportunity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management and the authority for a growing global community. (NAN)

