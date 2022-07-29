Police arraign 3 over alleged theft of cables valued N110,000

THREE men were on Friday docked at an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing flex cable wires valued at N110,000.

The Police charged the defendants: Emmanuel Ogar, 27; Umar Ranson, 24; and Umar Jamil, 23, whose house addresses were not provided, with stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecuting counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and their accomplices, now at large, committed the offences on July 15 at Laradek Company Limited, Canaanland City, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the first defendant, being an employee of Laradek Company Limited, stole flex cable wires valued N110,000 belonging to his employer.

He said that the second and third defendants received the stolen items from the first defendant.

Adaraloye said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mr A.O.Adeyemi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct.11 for further hearing.(NAN)

