Police arraign 30-yr-old for alleged armed robbery in Benue

THE Police Command in Benue on Monday arraigned one Ushahemba Yough, 30, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Rachael Mchiave, told the court that Yough was arrested by personnel of Operation Zenda, led by Insp Abdullahi Mohammed, on June 20, in Gboko.

She said that the accused who lives on Agashua street, Gboko, conspired with Zaidu Inusa, popularly called Holy Stone, Joseph Mela, known as Crazy and others now at large, to rob one Mr ThankGod Orji.

“They invaded the business premises of ThankGod Orji located at Central Market Gboko and at gun point, robbed him of N3.2 million and other valuables,” the prosecutor said.

She added that during police investigation, the accused confessed to committing the crime alongside Inusa, Mela and other accomplices, now at large.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, 2004.

She said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested the court for more time to complete it.

However, the court did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, remanded the accused at the Federal Correctional Centre Makurdi pending legal advice by the state Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the case to Aug. 26, for further mention. (NAN)

KN