Police arraign man for alleged fake bank alert, battery in Benue

THE Police Command in Benue on Wednesday arraigned one Maurice Archibong before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged battery.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from Ugbokolo Division Police Station to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Makurdi Via letter No. AR:3100/BNS/UG/Vol.5/76 dated July 22.

Shaagee said Esther Ochoje and Veronica Idoko all of Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA, Benue, reported the case on July 18.

She said on the said date that Archibong of Cross River went to the complaints’ point of sale (POS) Shops and attempted to defraud them of the sums of N16,000 and N12,200 respectively.

She said the accused send them fake credit alert via draft message on his phone.

She stated further that when Idoko discovered the fake credit alert and informed her boss, Mr Daniel Onyilo, he confronted the accused.

She added that without any provocation, Archibong beat her boss to the point of comma and he was rushed to the hospital.

She said during Police investigation the said Archibong was arrested for allegedly committing the offence.

The Prosecutor said the accused contravened section 247 of the penal code law of Benue State 2004.

Shaagee said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention the accused denied all the allegations against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum who shall be on grade level 08 or above.

Ikpambese further adjourned the case untill Aug. 29, for further mention. (NAN)

