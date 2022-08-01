Police arraign man for alleged theft

A 20-year-old man, Charles Michael, on Monday appeared before an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged criminal conspiracy and trespass.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that Michael conspired with one Mohammed Idris and Ishaya Paul to break into a one-bed room apartment on an estate located at Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, where they stole electric wires, worth N500,000.

According to the prosecutor, the wire is the property of Mr Kanu Ikenna of Dagiri, Gwagwalada, and who subsequently reported the matter at the police station on July 14.

He said that Michael, along with his accomplices, was caught while leaving the estate and the wires were recovered from them.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 96 and 342 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Isaac Adakole, in an oral application, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Adakole cited Sections 158, 161 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 to back up his submission for bail.

He said if the bail was granted the accused would always make himself available until the final determination of the case.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N600,000, with one reliable surety in like sum.

Umar said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide a photocopy of valid means of identification.

He said that the surety should provide two recent passport photographs and his address must be verified by court staff.

He said if the accused was unable to meet the bail condition he should be remanded in a correctional centre.

The judge adjourned the case until Sept. 28 for hearing. (NAN)