Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Ekiti

POLICE in Ekiti have arrested three suspected kidnappers in a forest at Ijan-Ekiti.

DSP Sunday Abutu, police spokesman, stated in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that those arrested are Abdullahi Musa 38, Abdullahi Ali 25 and Abdullahi Suleiman, 19.

He said the feat was part of police’s renewed efforts to rid Ekiti of kidnappers and other criminals.

He stated that operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, trailed and arrested the three suspected kidnappers in a deep forest in the town.

Abutu added that the suspects confessed to have engaged in series of kidnaps in Ekiti.

“They mentioned two of such kidnaps at Ikere-Ekiti and said they had seven members, four of whom are still at large.

“Efforts are on-going to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate,’’ Abutu stated. (NAN)

