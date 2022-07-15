Police arrest 6 over alleged theft, receiving stolen items in Jigawa

THE Police in Jigawa have arrested six suspects for an alleged theft and receipt of stolen items in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Friday.

Shiisu said that two of the suspects aged 16 and 17 were arrested for conspiring and trespassing into the residence of one Malam Haruna of Chadi area in Hadejia town, on July 7 and stealing four sewing machines valued at N160,000.

He said that when interrogated, the suspects confessed to committing the offence and mentioned a 20-year old man as a receiver of two of the stolen machines.

The receiver was later arrested with two of the stolen machines in his possession.

Shiisu said that the suspects alleged to have sold the remaining two of the machines to one Jirgi, who is now at large.

He said the two other suspects were also arrested in connection with alleged criminal conspiracy and house breaking in the same area.

He added that an unregistered motorcycle (TVS, red in color), was also recovered from the suspects.

The PPRO said that two other suspects aged 15 and 17, were arrested after they broke and trespassed into the residence of one Musa Abdullahi on June 5, at about 3:30 a.m. and stole seven blankets, three pillow cases, three pairs of shoes, a cooler, bath soaps, perfumes, bags and bottles of hair oil.

He said that a 25-year old female was arrested for receiving the stolen items, valued at N204,000.

Shiisu said the cases were still under investigation, after which the suspects would be charged to court. (NAN)

KN