Police arrest suspected Kuje prison escapee in Ogun

THE Police in Ogun on Wednesday say they have arrested a suspected Kuje prison escapee, Yakubu Abdulmumuni, at Sango-Ota area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, said that the suspect was arrested on Monday.

Oyeyemi explained that Abdulmumuni, aged 28, was arrested following information received by policemen at Divisional Headquarters, Sango-Ota, that the convict was sighted around the area.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“The convict confessed to the Police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional centre on July 5, when the centre was attacked by bandits.

“Abdulmumuni stated further that he was convicted by Kogi state High Court for offence of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Centre,” Oyeyemi said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lanre Bankole, had ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to transfer the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.(NAN)

A.I