Police arrest vehicle loaded with 135 parcels of Indian Hemp

THE Kano State Police Command, said it arrested a vehicle loaded with 135 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp).

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He said the vehicle was arrested by a police patrol team at Damagiri village, Rogo Local Government Area on Kano-Katsina boarder, on Thursday.

According to him, the vehicle, Golf Saloon, ash coloured, was arrested on its way to Kano from Katsina State, while on intelligence-led surveillance operation.

“On sighting the police, the driver of the vehicle zoomed off. On sustained follow-up, the driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped.

“During a search, 135 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp valued at over N1.3 million were recovered in the vehicle,” he said

Haruna-Kiyawa said investigation conducted revealed that the driver dealt in buying and selling Indian Hemp in the state.

The PPRO said the commissioner of police directed that the case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics Section, for discreet investigation. (NAN)

