Police begin confiscation of SPY number plates in Niger 

THE Police command in Niger has begun the confiscation of SPY number plates in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Minna by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abidun.

He said the clampdown was “sequel to the total ban on the use of spy number plates across the nation without an exception of either being authorised or not, as directed by Inspector-General of Police Alkali Usman.

“The Command wishes to admonish members of the public, particularly vehicles owners using spy number plates either approved or otherwise to desist from using such number plates and kindly return the number plates to the nearest police station.”

Commissioner of Police, Niger Command, Monday Kuryas, had directed the Department of Operations, Area Commanders and DPOs in the state to commence the enforcement of the ban with immediate effect.

He specifically directed the retrieval of all number plates on any vehicle found violating the ban and forward such retrieved number plates to the command headquarters.

The Commissioner equally urged vehicle owners to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the enforcement exercise.

He said that the exercise was aimed at strengthening the internal security arrangements in the state toward ensuring a more secure environment.(NAN)

KN