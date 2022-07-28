Police explains bullet injury on mob member in Lagos

THE Police Command in Lagos State on Thursday, explained how one member of a mob that attacked its officers in Ibeju Lekki area was shot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a member of an angry mob was hit by a bullet while allegedly attacking two Policemen who arrested their friend in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos state on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident in his verified Twitter handle, monitored by NAN on Thursday.

According to Hundeyin, on Wednesday, policemen effected an arrest somewhere in Ibeju Lekki, youths in the area got wind of this and mobilised to rescue the suspect.

He said the youths arrived late and missed the policemen who effected the arrest.

“On their way back, the youths sighted two armed policemen guarding a company. The irate youths, numbering over 200 then decided to descend on the policemen, pelting them with stones and in the process, destroyed a Lexus SUV within.

“When it became apparent that the mob was bent on lynching the policemen, the policemen justifiably used their firearm.

“One of the attackers was hit; and is currently responding to treatment in a hospital. The policemen were able to protect themselves and prevent further destruction,” he said.

The image maker said that normalcy had returned to the area, saying that investigation had commenced to arrest other fleeing attackers, after which they would be prosecuted. (NAN)

KN