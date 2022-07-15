Political interest: Portable reacts as Davido allegedly unfollows him

HABEEB Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’ has taken a swipe at Afrobeat superstar, Davido for unfollowing him on social media due to alleged political interest.

While Davido is well-known as a Peoples Democratic Party supporter with his uncle Ademola Adeleke as Osun governorship candidate of the party, Portable had been rooting for Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The “Zazu” crooner, in several videos, was seen rooting for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

There were speculations that Davido had unfollowed him over the former’s decision to back APC in Osun.

Confirming the speculation, Portable took to his Instagram page to spite Davido for unfollowing him because he was trying to secure his future.

He explained that unlike his senior counterpart, Davido who came from a wealthy home, he wasn’t fortunate to come from one which was why he was propelled to hustle real hard to make money and not go back to the trenches.

He said: “Open your ears and listen. My father isn’t a rich man, I am not a son of a rich man, I am from the trenches.

“I am the one that brought riches to my family. Open your ears so my words can enter.

“I am running and hustling in this manner and it is simply because of money. And also to avert the suffering my family had to endure, which doesn’t become my portion.

“Once again, my father is not a rich man. I come from the trenches but managed to bring my family into wealth. So support who support you. They wasted no time in unfollowing us,” Portable said. (NAN)

C.E