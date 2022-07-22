POS operator docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N2.7m

A 25-year-old POS operator, Raphael Aluoluwapo, was on Friday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing his employer’s N2.7 million and four cell phones.

Aluoluwapo, whose address was not provided, is charged with theft and break-in.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Nkem Ukor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 10 and June 13 at Mowo Bus Stop in Badagry area of Lagos.

Ukor said that the defendant stole the money belonging to Chriselda Global Venture.

He said that the defendant also broke into the compound of the the complainant, Mr Christopher Akangwuna and stole four android phones and sim cards.

Ukor said the phones and sim cards were worth N400,000.

The prosecutor said the defendant was later arrested and taken to police station.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for mention. (NAN)

C.E