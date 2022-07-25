Prepare for flood, NiMet tells North East, South West States

THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has advised Nigerians especially those in Taraba state and some parts of the South West areas to prepare for impending flood as a result of expected rainfall.

Speaking on recent rainfall in some parts of the country, the Director-General of NiMet, Prof Mansur Matazu advised Nigerians not to be caught unawares.

Daily Trust reports that Lagos State recently experienced floods across the state following days of rainfall that claimed lives and properties.

Matazu explained that NiMet recorded 95 percent precision and accuracy in the last 15 years even when the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said 60 percent precision is good.

The NiMet boss lamented that some states and local governments were not adhering to early warnings issued by the federal government by aligning to activities at the national level aimed at mitigating the effect of floods.

He also stressed the need for MDAs to take all the warnings from NiMet to mitigate the impact of flooding.

Matazu however expressed optimism that with the agency’s good working relationship with the National Orientation Agency and Ministry of Information, a lot of sensitization will be done to ensure that Nigerians take cognisance of climate forecast in their daily activities.

-Daily Trust

KN