Prince Harry takes legal action over security plan while in UK

BRATAIN’S Prince Harry has won a bid to bring part of his high court claim against the Home Office over his security arrangements while in the UK.

Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.

In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.

In a judgment on Friday, the high court judge said that the case could proceed, granting permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

Justice Swift said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.’’

The duke’s challenge concerns the Feb. 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security.

This happened after being told that he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry’s legal team were seeking to argue the security arrangements set out in a letter from Ravec.

However, lawyers for the Home Office said that Ravec was entitled to reach the decision it did in which Harry’s security arrangements would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The lawyers argued that permission for a full judicial review should be refused.

Sir James Eadie QC, representing the Home Office, said in written arguments that any tensions between Harry and Royal Household officials are “irrelevant’’ to his change in status. (dpa/NAN)

A.I