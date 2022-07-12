Princewill, Amaechi’s associate, dumps APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Hits: 3

PRINCE Tonye Princewill, an ally of the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming less than 48 hours after Mrs Ibim Semenitari, another associate of the former Minister, tendered her letter of resignation to the party.

Princewill, former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress, in his letter of resignation addressed to APC Ward 3, Chairman in Buguma, Rivers, cited the Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket as the reason for his resignation.

Princewill, who appreciated Amaechi, in his letter of resignation, said he cannot defend the decision of his party to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket against what he described as all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, OVER the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.”

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But a party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me. Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a Northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree,,” Princewill stated in his letter of resignation.

-Daily Trust

KN