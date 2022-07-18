THE Commander Corps of Signals, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abiodun Owolabi, on Monday said that promotion would always attract more responsibilities for promoted officers.

Owolabi said this during the decoration of two officers in the rank of Lieutenant to their new rank of Captain. They are : Capt. Abayomi Adisa and Capt. Yusuf Ishaya which held at the Nigerian Army Signals, Apapa, Lagos State.

He urged the newly decorated officers to be more committed in the discharge of their duties to the Nigerian Army and their fatherland..

He said that as captains, they would be held more accountable in the discharge of their duties and that they would not get away with what the military authorities overlooked while they were lieutenants now that they are senior officers.

“The decoration ceremony of the officers came at the behest of the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who had considered the officers to be worthy of the promotion.

“It is a blessing in any field to be promoted, particularly, in the Army where we know how tough and competitive things are.

“Therefore, as a result of their hardwork and contributions to the Nigerian Army, the COAS had decided to promote them in order to encourage them to perform better in their various areas of responsibilities,” Owolabi said.

The commander said that the military career was indeed a very challenging one and it was, infact, one of the most challenging careers anyone could have anywhere in the world.

“We go through a lot of challenges and risks and it is our family, particularly our spouses, who face these challenges with us.

“They face more challenges than we the officers, especially, in keeping the home front peaceful when we are out on official assignments,” he said.

Owolabi urged the wives of military personnel to always support their husbands and not relent in prayers toward their husbands who are out there keeping the peace and unity of the country.

“It is not easy to be the wife of a military personnel and I encourage you to continue to be by our sides and to support us through your prayers.

“It is these prayers that sustain us in the discharge of our duties. It is also your duty as our spouses to call us to order when we need to be called to order,” the commander said.

Also, Capt. Adisa, who is the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Signals, expressed gratitude to the COAS and promised to continue to discharge his duties in line with the ethics of conduct of the Nigerian Army.

Adisa, a member of the International Public Relations Association (MIPRA), attributed his success to the support from his family,especially, his wife.

“I thank the COAS, Commander Corps of Signals and my superiors for their exemplary leadership in ensuring that professionalism is the watchword of the Nigerian Army.

“I want to assure you that we will not relent but continue to give our best to the system and uphold the core values of the Nigerian Army at all time,” the Captain said. (NAN)

