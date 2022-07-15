PRP pulls out of Osun Gov’ship poll, to probe candidate

THE Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has pulled out of the governorship election in Osun State, charging its members to concentrate on building the party for the 2023 elections.

Comrade Babatunde Alli, national secretary of the party in a statement Thursday in Abuja, said “The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party notes with great concern and disappointment, the negative effects of obvious inactivity of the governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Ayowole Adedeji, on the party structures in Osun State and the national level.”

“NEC, having considered all options, hereby directs the withdrawal of the PRP from the Osun State governorship election of 16th July 2022.”

“The party also directs the state chapter to set up a 5-man disciplinary committee to investigate the governorship candidate of the party for staying “abroad since emerging governorship candidate of the party till only two weeks before the election, thereby preventing the party from all campaigns and awareness creation efforts.

“The party hereby calls on all party faithful in Osun State to concentrate on the project of party building towards electoral victories in the 2023 general elections.”

-Daily Trust

KN