PSN wants end to dichotomy between doctors, pharmacists in Ondo

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged Ondo State Government to break the dichotomy within the health professionals especially the medical doctors and pharmacists in the state.

Mr Akinola Akindeko, the State Chairman of PSN, made the appeal during a visit to the Special Adviser on Health Matters to the State Governor, Prof. Dayo Faduyile, on Monday in Akure.

Akindeko said the PSN had the capacity and wherewithal to make a positive change in the health sector while promising to collaborate with the government in ensuring good service delivery in the state health sector.

In his words, Andrew Ogunmusin, the state Public Relations Officer of the association, clamoured for a good working relationship among all health workers to achieve a greater height.

Also speaking, Alfred Olukoju, the State Treasurer, wanted the SA to bring his professional experience from Lagos health sector to the state.

Responding, Faduyile said that the PSN and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) should be partners in progress and not the other way round.

He added that every health worker was important, stating that it was time to talk on harmony between doctors and pharmacists in the state to move the health sector forward.

“I agree that the health system in Lagos is better than that of Ondo state but Lagos did not attain such height in a short time,” he said.

Faduyile asked cooperation of all stakeholders in the sector for effective and positive change.( NAN)

C.E