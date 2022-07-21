THE Enugu South Local Government Council says it has embarked on an enlightenment and mass mobilisation of residents of the area, to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Chimezie Nkwuo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

“Enugu South, as a local government, has embarked on massive enlightenment and mobilisation of residents to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“As a result, we are touring ward to ward daily, from 8 a.m to 6 p.m, visiting the registration centers, to ensure that residents troop out to get their PVCs.

“We also visited churches, markets and parks trying to make people understand the need for PVC,” he said.

The chairman added that, there had been no serious challenges, so far with the exercise and expressed happiness to the response from residents.

“I am happy that my people are responding accordingly. The response has been very encouraging, “he said.

According to him, the council is determined to ensure that many eligible voters in Enugu South register before the close of the exercise.

“We are committed to seeing that every eligible voter in Enugu South gets his/her voter card to vote in 2023.

“We make it clear to the people that without the PVC, one is not supporting the polity and that is at their detriment.

“But with the PVC, you have armed yourself with veritable tool to decide your future come 2023,” he said. (NAN)

A.I