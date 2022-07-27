Queen of Aso International Pageant to empower 1000 youths

MISS Mercy Odey Abu, the winner of the 2022 Aso International beauty pageant, says she will use her position to empower over 1000 youths across the country.

Abu disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Cross River born model and stylist who emerged winner on July 22 at Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja, started her modeling career in 2014.

She said that the empowerment would be in the acquisition of various skills such as shoe making, fashion designing, make up and real estate.

“My victory as Queen of Aso International 2022 would also be used as an opportunity to empower over 1000.

According to her, the crown of a beauty queen is not a ticket to glamour.

“Beauty Queen is an office to work and serve humanity; it has given me an opportunity to inspire people and also be inspired.

“My late mum motivated me so much in my endeavour by always encouraging me. I promised to serve humanity better with the crown and to also broaden my horizon as an entrepreneur in real estate business.”

The Linguistics and Communication Studies graduate of the University of Calabar, added that she would also empower young people aged between 17 and 25 with skills that could fetch them money even while in school.

According to her, helping people with the knowledge will help them in their field of endeavor, be it in real estate, fashion designing or as a public relations strategist.

Abu said this would go a long way to provide a lasting means of livelihood.

“I am going to seek sponsorship and collaboration so that I can empower as much people as I can to learn this craft.

“I am targeting young people, especially those who are leaving secondary school.

“This is because I think the earlier our youths know that they are capable of generating something for themselves, the better for them than to be used as tools for evil,” she said.

She said the empowerment programme would involve both gender from public secondary schools and orphanages across the country.

She explained that the beneficiaries would participate in seminars from which those with interest in either fashion designing, real estate and human resource, could get the opportunity to be linked to volunteers who will train them in such areas.

According to her, the pilot programme which begins in December, is designed to benefit youths in Abuja, Lagos and Cross River states, while other states will benefit in subsequent packages.

“I am interested in traveling and listening to good music; my best food is yam prepared in any form.

“My ideal man should be God-fearing, hard-working and emotionally intelligent enough to know when I am hurt and to avoid it,” she said. (NAN)

