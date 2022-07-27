Recruitment: Teachers’ commission begins aptitude test for 5,000 applicants in Gombe

THE Gombe State Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) said that 5000 graduates were expected to participate in the 2022 aptitude tests for employment.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Naomi Maiguwa, state Chairperson, TSC, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Gombe.

She however, noted that out of the 5,000 applications received, only 1,000 competent ones would be considered.

”Out of the 5,000 only 1,000 successful ones will be employed as approved by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya ,” Maiguwa said.

She said that the ongoing Computer Based Test at the Gombe State University, was expected to last between July 25 and 29.

According to her, eligible candidates from the 11 Local Government Area of the state are expected to show the print out of their application slips.

”They are also expected to show Degree and NYSC Certificates as well as letters of local government indigeneship before being admitted into the test rooms while special arrangement have also been made for physically challenged applicants,” she said.

Gov. Yahaya, had in April, authorised TSC to continue with the recruitment of 1,000 fresh teachers which started in January.

Also the transfer of 288 teachers under State Universal Basic Education to senior secondary schools and technical colleges would be effected.

Maiguwa, therefore, said that before the beginning of the new academic year, the transfered teachers and the newly recruited ones would have been rightfully placed in the state’s senior secondary schools and technical colleges.

She commended the governor for giving priority to education and his determination to turn around the sector.

The TSC chairperson noted that there was no part of the school component now left out by the government.

She called on stakeholders in the education sector to give Yahaya maximum support to continue to give education its befitting status in the state. (NAN)

KN