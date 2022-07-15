Relative of ex-Bauchi governor killed, three abducted￼

BAUCHI State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Mua’zu Danladi, a 25-year-old relative of former Bauchi governor, Adamu Mu’azu.

The Command also said three other family members were abducted by the gunmen, who invaded Boto village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman Ahmed Wakil, in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi said the gunmen attacked the village at about 1.30 am on Wednesday.

According to him, the police division in Boto received a distress call that gunmen believed to be kidnappers had invaded the village, killing one person.

Wakil said though the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Tafawa Balewa Division immediately rushed to the village with his men, the gunmen escaped with the victims.

“Our men are now combing the bushes in pursuit of the criminals. Insha Allah, we will get to them, arrest them and bring them to justice,” he said

The Nation gathered that the gunmen attacked Muazu’s country home in the belief that he was around for the Sallah celebrations.

A family member gave the names of those kidnapped as Hajiya Asma’u Alhaji Adamu, the younger sister to the former governor, Malama Halima Abdullahi, and one Nura.

-The Nation

