Releasing criminals my biggest challenge in Kano – outgoing CP

THE outgoing Kano State Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shuaibu Dikko has said that his biggest challenge while serving in the state was how criminals were arbitrarily granted bail after they were arrested and charged to court by the command.

The commissioner stated this in Kano on Monday during a ceremony to mark his retirement in the command’s headquarters, Bompai.

The CP will retire from the service on Wednesday 27th July 2022 after reaching 60 years of age. He was posted to Kano on February 19, 2021, and served for a period of 17 months as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in the state.

Daily Trust gathered that there had been a series of complaints in the state after the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, granted pardon to some inmates out of which some were accused to be terrorizing residents of the state.

However, in his farewell address, the Commissioner said it is worrying that a criminal will be released to go free after committing a crime, calling on the state government and the judicial system to do the needful in addressing the challenge.

While bidding farewell to the officers of the command, Dikko urged them to be law-abiding and always adhere to the ethics of the job wherever they found themselves, praying for them to end their service to the country in peace and happiness.

-Daily Trust

