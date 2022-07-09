Remains of Obakhedo, former NAN EIC, laid to rest in Edo

Hits: 5

MR Peter Obakhedo, former Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who died in Lagos on June 15, was buried at Apana, Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo, on Saturday.

In a funeral sermon entitled “Compulsory Appointment”, the officiating priest, Pastor Taiye Taiwo, charged Christians and adherents of other religions to realise that every beginning had an end.

According to Taiwo, since it is compulsory that everybody will die, everyone should get ready to meet his or her maker at the appointed time.

“Make your decision while alive on where you want to be after death because the opportunity you have today is a gift from God; don’t waste it.

“Obakhedo came to this world and gave his best, through his profession, to humanity.

“Everyone has his or her date with the creator. Everyone must be ready for that day,” he said.

Mr Ephraims Sheyin, Head, Lagos Operations of NAN, who represented management at the burial ceremony, described the late EIC as a calm fellow and a colleague he enjoyed working with, especially in Kaduna.

“Obakhedo was hard-working and humble. He gave his best to the agency.

Sheyin said that the news of Obakhedo’s demise shocked NAN’s Managing Director, Mr Buki Ponle,

and expressed NAN management’s condolences to the family.

He quoted Ponle as urging family members of the deceased to take solace in the fact that Obakhedo lived well and served his fatherland with all his strength.

“On behalf of the Managing Director and management of NAN who asked me to come and condole with the family of ObaKhedo, we pray the Almighty God to comfort the family and grant its members the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

The late EIC’s eldest son, Mr Emmanuel Obakhedo, described his father as “a man of integrity, who was not pretentious”.

“His yes was yes while his no was no. I am forever grateful for he remains a positive male role model in my life.

“His warm presence and discerning guidance will be missed,” he said.

NAN reports that the burial ceremony will end on July 10 with a thanksgiving service at Redeemed Christian Church of God, Province 3, Apana, Uzairue.

Obakhedo was born in Auchi on Nov 22, 1960 to the family of late Pa Andrew Obakhedo and late Madam Beatrice of Apana, Uzairue.

He joined the services of NAN in December 1989 and rose to the position of a Director in January 2019.

The deceased became NAN EIC in June 2020 and held the position until retirement in November same year.

He worked in various state offices of NAN as well as the Lagos Directorate of the agency, which he headed before becoming EIC.

Obakhedo, a 1984 graduate of University of Ibadan, who died at the age of 61, is survived by his wife, Catherine, three children and three siblings.(NAN)

