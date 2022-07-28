Rep faults exclusion of Anambra, Enugu in agric growth scheme 

REP. Vincent Ofumelu (PDP-Anambra) has decried the exclusion of Anambra and Enugu State in the National Agricultural Growth Scheme (NAGS).

The lawmaker said this when he briefed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that scheme being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development failed to capture Anambra and Enugu States.

He said that the problem might not be deliberate in view of the pivotal role of the states in agricultural production.

He said that if nothing was done the states would be left out of the scheme completely.

He said that the non-inclusion of the two states in the project would affect the progress already recorded in the past years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives on July 27 urged the Ministry to include the two states in the scheme.

The House in a resolution mandated its Committee on Agricultural Production and Services to ensure compliance.(NAN)

A.I