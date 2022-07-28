Rep gives 20 motorcycles to Amotekun￼

MEMBER of House of Representatives for Akoko North East/North West Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has donated 20 motorcycles to regional security network, Amotekun in Ondo State.

The motorcycles were presented to the outfit through his mother, Mrs. Yinka Tunji-Ojo on Tuesday.

She said this was part of the lawmaker’s commitment to assist the state to boost Ondo’s security architecture.

“We will not rest until we create a structure to combat the nefarious activities of criminals across the 18 local governments, e” she said.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, two years ago, donated four vehicles to the police.

