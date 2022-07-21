Reps to investigate attack on Kuje correctional centre

THE House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the attack on the Nigerian Correctional Medium Security Custodial Centre (NCSMSCC) in Kuje.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sha’aban Sharada (APC-Kano) at the plenary in Abuja, on Thursday, following the recent attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists.

It would be recalled that on July 5, 2022, terrorists attacked the NCSMSCC in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Sharada expressed worry that the development made the country and the FCT in particular, vulnerable and under the fear of attacks, risk, intimidation and all sorts of threats.

He said this was due to large number of criminal escapees in the country.

He raised concerns over enormous resources expended by the Federal Government toward ensuring public security and welfare.

He expressed worries that the Kuje custodial centre attack and its terrible outcome along with several related crimes against national security were on the increase.

This, he said, was despite stakeholders commitment toward equipping the

national security enforcement and intelligence community with significant appropriation of funds.

He said that public peace and safety would continue to be threatened if urgent steps were not taken to address the situation.

The house therefore, urged the Federal Government to implement the laudable recommendations of the National Security Summit organised by the leadership of the House of Representatives in 2021.

The house said that this came with broad national stakeholder participation.

The house mandated the Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Interior, Reformatory Services, Defence, Army, Airforce and Navy to investigate the causes.

The house also urged the committee to look at the dimensions and effects of the unfortunate Kuje custodial centre attack and report back within four weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)

KN