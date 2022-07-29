Rivers council presents N5m grant to widows

MR Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) in Rivers, has presented five million naira grant to some widows to enhance their businesses.

Awortu made the presentation on behalf of the LGA in Ngo on Friday.

He said that 50 women selected from 11 wards of the area were presented with N100,000 each.

According to him, the gesture is part of plans to deliver on his campaign promise to support smallholder businesses for an improved local economy.

He also pledged commitment to continue assisting skill acquisition and self-reliance through various programmes initiated by the present administration.

“We have been able to empower 50 widows in the first phase of an empowerment programme for Andoni women; this will go a long way to improve livelihoods in our communities.

“This effort is to enable residents in rural communities to attain their full potential,” he said.

The chairman further said that the council had earlier distributed more than 150 bags of rice to some categories of rural women to assist in cushioning the effect of economic hardship.

“We believe that the various support packages will cushion the adverse effects of high cost of food commodities faced by poor households,” he said.

Mrs Justina Nteile, a beneficiary of the empowerment package commended the council for the gesture and promise to channel the funds into growing her business.

“I am happy because this is the first time I have benefited from such business grant and I commend the council for the gesture,’’ Nteile said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Ugwem Uriah, confirmed she received N100,000 grant from the council and promised to scale up her investment with the fund. (NAN)

