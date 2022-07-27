S.Korea logs highest deaths due to COVID-19

SOUTH Korea logged the highest deaths amid a rapid spread of the COVID-19 sub-variant, statistical office data showed on Wednesday.

The data showed that the number of deaths was 28,859 in May, up to 12.8 per cent from the same month of 2021.

However, this marked the highest May figure since data began to be compiled.

The deaths recorded were attributable to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, recently driven by a sub-variant.

In addition, the number of newborn babies was 20,007 in May, down by 8.8 per cent from a year earlier.

The childbirth has been on the decline since December 2015 amid the growing trend of delayed marriage and the lower number of women of childbearing age.

The number of marriages gained 5.5 per cent over the year to 17,041 in May, while the number of divorces retreated 0.9 per cent to 8,372.(Xinhua/NAN)

C.E