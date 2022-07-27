Sales rep docked for allegedly stealing Guinness products worth N1m

A 38-year-old sales representative, Kayode Oludoyi, was on Wednesday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing Guinness products worth N1, 850,419.54.

The police charged Oludoyi, whose residential address was not provided with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between July 1 and July 15 in Eleyele area of Ibadan.

Adedosu alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the money realised from the sales the products belonging to his employer, Anbsolite Accord Investment Ltd.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. O. Osho granted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for hearing. (NAN)

C.E