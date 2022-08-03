LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday declare open a two-day workshop on Good Corporate Governance in the media, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The workshop, which would be attended by managing directors, publishers and editors of national media outlets, including print, broadcast and online holds at the De Rembrandt Hotel, Alausa, Ikeja and has “Journalism and Digitalisation: The Imperative of Good Corporate Governance” as its theme.

According to a statement by the President, Mustapha Isah, and the General-Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the workshop is aimed at exploring the impact of digitalisation on journalism and the media industry, and prescribe practicable responses to its disruptions.

“Digitalisation has changed the face and the practice of journalism, eroding its space,” the NGE said, adding, “For the profession to thrive, it needs more efficient management models.”

It said a lecturer at the School of Media and Communication,

Pan Atlantic University Lagos, Dr. Pius Onobhayedo, will deliver the keynote address on the theme, while the former Managing Director of Guardian Press Limited, Emeka Izeze, would speak on the sub-theme: “Striking the Balance among Commercialism, Proprietary Right and Professionalism.”

The NGE added that the former Managing Director, The Sun Publishing Limited, Tony Onyima, and the former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Punch, Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, would deliver papers on “Surviving the Digital Onslaught,” and “Journalism and the Law: Who Watches the Watchdog?”

The workshop, which is supported by the Lagos State government, would attract 50 participants spread across Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Edo and Delta States.

