Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Mile 2-Ibeshe boat mishap

Hits: 5

THE Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a probe into the Mile 2- Ibeshe boat accident which occurred on July 8, leading to loss of lives.

Emergency officials had so far recovered 15 bodies from the boat accident even as Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso in a statement quoted the governor as saying: “Anybody found to have contributed in any way to the tragedy will be made to face the law to serve as a deterrent to others.”

The statement said the Police is already probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal. “The boat, which is said to be unlicensed, broke the waterways rules of ‘no night travel’ and no overloading. Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.”

Omotoso disclosed that the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others are assisting the investigators; while he warned that the rules and regulations of the waterways must be respected in accordance with the greatest value placed on human life.

-Daily Trust

KN