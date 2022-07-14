Scarcity of hotel accommodation in Osogbo￼

HOTEL accommodations in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, have become scarce ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited some hotels in Osogbo yesterday said most rooms in several hotels were already booked by political party officials, NGOs, government officials and key actors participating in the election. Prices have also increased.

At Leisure Spring Hotel along Dele-yes sir, a receptionist said they had no vacant rooms. Also at Ideal Nest Hotel, a receptionist said all rooms had been booked. According to him, politicians and dignitaries had been coming from Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Ekiti and other places for the election.

He said: “These people’s representatives come to pay for their reservation even before their arrival, making all our rooms fully booked ahead of Saturday’s election.”

-The Nation

KN