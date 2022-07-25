Security guard jailed 6 months for negligent conduct

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Monday sentenced a 21-year-old security guard, George Elisha to six months imprisonment for negligent conduct.

Elisha of house 3 , 1st Avenue Gwarinpa Estate Abuja, was sentenced on a count charge of negligent conduct.

Elisha, had earlier pleaded guilty to charge and begged the court for leniency.

The Area Court judge, Sulyman Ola however, gave Elisha an option of N20,000 fine.

Ola ordered the convict to pay N350,000 as compensation to the complainant or serve 3 months imprisonment in lieu of the compensation.

He warned the convict to desist from committing crime and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecutor Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Alhassan Rayyan, of No.1, 323 Road 3rd Avenue Gwarinpa Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on July. 18.

The prosecutor said that the convict was employed as security guards to secure the property in the complainant compound.

He told the court that the convict abandoned his duty post and some persons gained access into the compound and made away with two big generators.

Ogada told the court that one of the stolen generators worth N350,000 and the value of the second generator is yet unknown.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the convict could not give a satisfactory account of the missing generator and the offence contravened the provisions of Section 196 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

C.E