Security operatives kill 2, injure many in Anambra

ANAMBRA State security forces have killed two gunmen, injured many, and recovered dangerous weapons in Ihiala local government council, the State police command spokesman said.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said the recovery followed a distress call at about 9:30 am on Saturday along Onitsha/Owerri expressway, junction.

According to him, they recovered four automatic pump actions along the Onitsha/Owerri expressway of the council.

“The operative, who comprise Military and Police, also recovered cutlass, one ash color Lexus jeep 350 with registration number: KJA- 666HE, and one white Toyota Hilux jeep without a registration number.

Other recovered items include one white Toyota Corolla with registration number HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without registration number and four motorcycles without registration numbers.

According to him, the hoodlums blocked the road, robbing and extorting motorists.

He said the Joint Forces responded swiftly by engaging the hoodlums in a gun duel thereby neutralizing one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.

-Daily Trust

