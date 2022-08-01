Sen. Moro tasks FG on security challenge

SEN. Abba Moro, the chairman Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, has urged the Federal Government to take drastic measures toward tackling terrorism in the country.

He said this on Monday, when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Moro, also the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Nigerian Army urged the federal government to implement the recommendations of the Senate ad hoc Committee on Security Challenges toward addressing the problem.

“I can recall that the 9th Assembly has been very vocal about insecurity in the country.

“And that necessitated setting up of various committees which culminated in the setting up of an ad hoc committee headed by the former Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi to review the security architecture of Nigeria.

“We made recommendations as to what could be done to solve the security challenge in the country.

“The national assembly has also at previous times, approved requests for funds by various security agencies without tampering with them,” he said.

He added: “Even on the face of dire economic situations we find ourselves, the allocation in the budget for our security agencies has been left intact as recommended, sometimes even augmented.

“Don’t forget also that recently supplementary budget was passed for our security agencies to enable them tackle the myriad of problems we have in the country.”

He said however, that the challenge had continued unabated, in spite of the numerous efforts.

“If the security challenge is left unabated, all of us will be endangered,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the government to take drastic measures including combing all forests and suspected hideouts of the terrorists in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate ad hoc committee on security challenge had recommended the decentralisation of the police toward improving efficiency to address the problem.(NAN)

