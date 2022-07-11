Senate President, APC N/East caucus hail Shettima’s choice as VP candidate

Hits: 6

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and North East caucus of the APC has congratulated Sen. Kashim Shettima on his nomination as 2023 vice presidential candidate of the party.

Shettima is running mate to APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Lawan in a statement on behalf of the caucus in Abuja on Monday said Tinubu and the APC made an excellent choice in Shettima.

According to Lawan, Shettima, a former two-term governor of Borno joined the public service with impeccable credentials, which he had improved upon, by demonstrating great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions he has held.

Lawan said Shettima’s background in academics and the private sector prepared him for the achievements that he recorded as governor and in the senate.

He said the APC presidential running mate was a loyal and committed member of the party, adding that he possed what it took to be the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We, the North-East caucus of the APC attest that Shettima is the right man for the job and that he will be an able and loyal lieutenant to Tinubu.

“We as a caucus, pledge our full cooperation and support to our candidates as we march again toward another resounding victory in the general elections.

“We enjoin all members of our party across Nigeria to give the APC standard bearer and his running mate their utmost support.

“We also assure Nigerians that the choices that our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best of our country,” Lawan said.(NAN)

KN