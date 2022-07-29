Senior Citizens Centre opens new office in Abuja

THE National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) on Thursday officially opened its Head Office in Abuja to strengthen its operation and enhance mandate delivery.

The Director-General, Dr Emem Omokaro, during the opening lauded the efforts of Haiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Department.

“It gives us relief and pleasure to be here to open our Head Office in Wuse II in Abuja.

” For the past 365 days, tje minister has been committed to ensure that we not only take off but we ae also stabilised.

“So on this occasion, I want to thank you very much for your being there for us at all times.

“To the glory of God, we will use this office to deliver on our mandate,” Omokaro said.

Also speaking the minister said that the Centre had come a long way and done so much even without an office at inception.

“The NSCC took off with vigor, discussing with stakeholders and networking to ensure it delivers on its mandate. We are proud of Omokaro.

“The Centre is meant to take care of seniors citizens across the country. The ministry will continue to give the center the needed support.

“To the glorify of God Almighty, I hereby open the Head Office of NSCC for its operation. I wish you Allah’s guidance and protection on your responsibility and service to humanity,” Farouq said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the inauguration of the Centre’s Governing board on June 7, 2020, it has been operating without an office.(NAN)

C.E